Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Hi-tech leads Asia share rally, dollar at one-month high vs yen
TOKYO: Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, with many of the region's markets reopening after a long holiday weekend.
channelnewsasia 4:30:00 AM CEST
