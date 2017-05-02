Main Menu

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Hi-tech leads Asia share rally, dollar at one-month high vs yen

TOKYO: Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, with many of the region's markets reopening after a long holiday weekend.

Hi-tech leads Asia share rally, dollar at 1-month high vs yen

