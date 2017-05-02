|English
Daily News Analysis
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar boost India ahead of Champions Trop...
It’s a season of sixes, fours and entertainment all celebrating the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL). But in less than a month, action will shift to the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played in England and Wales from June 1. Defending champions India are the only team not to announce....
HindustanTimes 3:17:00 PM CEST
