Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar boost India ahead of Champions Trop...

It’s a season of sixes, fours and entertainment all celebrating the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL). But in less than a month, action will shift to the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played in England and Wales from June 1. Defending champions India are the only team not to announce....

HindustanTimes 3:17:00 PM CEST

It's time to check in to India!

rediff 9:44:00 AM CEST

UNHRC to review India's rights record on May 4

timesofindia 4:27:00 AM CEST

Live streaming, IPL 2017, Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: where to follow live cricket May 02, 2017 16:06 IST

HindustanTimes 1:01:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (5)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Kolkata(IN)

Jammu(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Virat Kohli (2)

Rohit Sharma (2)

Yuvraj Singh (1)

Ravindra Jadeja (1)

Ravichandran Ashwin (1)

David Warner (1)

Gautam Gambhir (1)

Brad Hogg (1)

South America (2)

Delhi Daredevils (2)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2)

Rising Pune Supergiant (1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1)

Universal Periodic (1)

Hong Kong (1)

India-New Zealand (1)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (1)

Manish Pandey (1)

South-East Asia (1)

Mukul Rohatgi (1)

Mohammed Shami (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Sub-Saharan Africa (1)

National Committee (1)

Shikhar Dhawan (1)

Ginger Hotels (1)

Pictures Network-Pakistan (1)

India-Australia Test (1)

Ashish Nehra (1)

Channel Island (1)

Hardik Pandya (1)

Super Sport-South Africa (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Human Rights Council (2)

Knight Ridder (2)

Sony Corporation (2)

Mumbai Indians (2)

International Cricket Council (1)

Sky Sports (1)

Premier League (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.