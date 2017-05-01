|English
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, May 1, 2017
|
|
Donald Trump says he would be 'honoured' to meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
|
. "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honoured to do it,'' the president told Bloomberg in an interview, adding, "under the right circumstances I would meet with him." More to follow.... His statement comes as North Korea warned it will fire more....
themirror 7:33:00 PM CEST
|
|
|