Monday, May 1, 2017

Donald Trump says he would be 'honoured' to meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un

. "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honoured to do it,'' the president told Bloomberg in an interview, adding, "under the right circumstances I would meet with him." More to follow.... His statement comes as North Korea warned it will fire more....

themirror 7:33:00 PM CEST

Pence suggests Trump's leadership key in China responding to North Korea

CBSnews 5:16:00 PM CEST

North Korea's Kim Jong-un warns of nuclear test 'at any time'

financialexpress 11:59:00 AM CEST

Trump says he would meet with North Korean leader under "right circumstances"

CBSnews 8:18:00 PM CEST

Panicked about North Korea? Calm down, people

asiatimes 10:59:00 AM CEST

US national security adviser says &amp;apos;be prepared for military action against North Korea&amp;apos;

news-yahoo 8:20:00 PM CEST

Trump: North Korea’s Kim is ‘a pretty smart cookie’

manilatimes 1:42:00 PM CEST

South Korea media warn of ‘Trump risk’ to alliance after U.S. leader’s remarks stoke confusion

japantimes 8:48:00 AM CEST

Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (19)

United States (14)

China (5)

Korea, Republic Of (4)

Japan (3)

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Washington(US)

Seoul(KR)

Tokyo(JP)

Kim Jong Il (6)

Kim Jong-un (5)

Xi Jinping (3)

Donald Trump (2)

Kim Il Sung (2)

Mike Pence (1)

Madeleine Albright (1)

Reince Priebus (1)

Jimmy Carter (1)

North Korea (29)

Rex Tillerson (2)

United States (2)

Read More (2)

South Korea (2)

Rebecca Shabad (2)

Carl Vinson (2)

Associated Press (1)

John Dickerson (1)

Ang Ilbo (1)

Foal Eagle (1)

White House (3)

Fox News (2)

United Nations (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Korean War (1)

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

Security

Joint Research Center

