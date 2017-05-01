Main Menu

Monday, May 1, 2017

SpaceX boosts US spy satellite into orbit

Now Reading: SpaceX boosts US spy satellite into orbit. A classified spy satellite has been boosted into orbit for the US military . The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket breaks a ten-year monopoly held by a Lockheed Martin-Boeing partnership. While it was SpaceX’s 34th flight, it was the company’s first for the Department of Defense.

euronews-en 7:37:00 PM CEST

SpaceX launches top-secret US spy satellite – and then safely lands booster

guardian 6:30:00 PM CEST

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket lifts off on first launch for US military

HindustanTimes 4:13:00 PM CEST

United States (14)

Hawthorne(US)

Cape Canaveral(US)

Elon Musk (2)

Daniel Wallis (1)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (1)

Bernadette Baum (1)

National Reconnaissance Office (1)

Lockheed Martin (3)

Boeing (3)

Kennedy Space Center (3)

Air Force (3)

United Launch Alliance (2)

Global Positioning System (1)

The Nation (1)

Defense Department (1)

