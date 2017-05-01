|English
Monday, May 1, 2017
May Day Rally: Singapore Govt 'cautiously optimistic' about economy, says PM Lee
SINGAPORE: With global growth picking up, the Government is “cautiously optimistic” about Singapore’s economy, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (May 1). “This year, we celebrate May Day in Our Tampines Hub ... a place I think where we can feel optimistic – cautiously optimistic – but I....
channelnewsasia 5:26:00 AM CEST
