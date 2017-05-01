Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 1, 2017

May Day Rally: Singapore Govt 'cautiously optimistic' about economy, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: With global growth picking up, the Government is “cautiously optimistic” about Singapore’s economy, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (May 1). “This year, we celebrate May Day in Our Tampines Hub ... a place I think where we can feel optimistic – cautiously optimistic – but I....

channelnewsasia 5:26:00 AM CEST

ST_20170501_FIOALOUD_3111687.jpg

straitstimesSG 12:35:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Singapore (9)

Flag
United States (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Singapore(SG)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Lee Hsien Loong (1)

May Day (1)

Making Orchard Road (1)

May Day Rally (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.