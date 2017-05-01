|English
Monday, May 1, 2017
Coffey break: top N.L. bureaucrat's position became 'untenable,' premier says
Premier Dwight Ball says Bern Coffey's position as Newfoundland and Labrador's top civil servant became "untenable" because it took him too long to shed his private-practice legal clients. But Ball indicated that he had no regrets about hiring Coffey as clerk of the executive council. "I would do it over again," Ball told reporters Monday morning.
CBC 7:44:00 PM CEST
