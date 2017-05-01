Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 1, 2017

Coffey break: top N.L. bureaucrat's position became 'untenable,' premier says

Premier Dwight Ball says Bern Coffey's position as Newfoundland and Labrador's top civil servant became "untenable" because it took him too long to shed his private-practice legal clients. But Ball indicated that he had no regrets about hiring Coffey as clerk of the executive council. "I would do it over again," Ball told reporters Monday morning.

CBC 7:44:00 PM CEST

May 01, 2017 9:02AM EDTpublished: May 01, 2017 9:02AM EDT

theglobeandmail 3:36:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Canada (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Newfoundland and Labrador(CA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bern Coffey (3)

Dwight Ball (2)

Michelle Cannizzaro (1)

Opposition Progressive Conservatives (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.