Sunday, April 30, 2017

The Latest: Trump: We can't let NKorea build better missiles

A South Korean protester holds up a card during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy the advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, ... SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on North Korea test-firing a missile (all times local): 10:30 p.

washtimes 5:11:00 PM CEST

South Korea, US conduct military drills despite Pyongyang threats

timesofindia 5:13:00 PM CEST

South Korea says U.S. reaffirms it will pay THAAD costs; Trump calls Asia allies

news-yahoo 10:30:00 PM CEST

China 'putting pressure' on North Korea, says Donald Trump

straitstimesSG 11:39:00 AM CEST

Trump says North Korea's Kim is 'a pretty smart cookie'

afp-english 7:29:00 PM CEST

Joint Research Center

