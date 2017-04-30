Main Menu

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Police arrest driver for supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram 55 mins ago Nigeria

The Police Command in Borno said on Sunday that it had arrested a driver, Malam Modu Mustapha, suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents. Mr Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by members of the public.

Firewood vendor arrested for supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram

