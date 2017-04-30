The Police Command in Borno said on Sunday that it had arrested a driver, Malam Modu Mustapha, suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents. Mr Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by members of the public. ngrguardiannews 6:56:00 PM CEST