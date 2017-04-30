Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Experts slam 'Russian hacking' hype as 'fake news' to feed US media's ratings

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The accusations against Russia for its hackers’ alleged interference in US internal affairs are a media phenomenon aimed solely at serving internal American needs, experts polled by TASS said on Friday. The US authorities have been methodically accusing Russia since late last year of hacker attacks.

itartass_en 1:00:00 AM CEST

Putin holds talks with Pirelli CEO in Sochi

itartass_en 6:14:00 PM CEST

Dozens detained as Russian protesters say ‘sick of Putin’

manilatimes 12:07:00 PM CEST

Vettel wins at qualifying session of Formula One Russian Grand Prix

sinacom 2:38:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (18)

Flag
China (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

Soči(RU)

Sankt Peterburg(RU)

Hangzhou(CN)

Tianjin(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Marco Tronchetti Provera (5)

San Pietro (3)

Vladimir Putin (2)

Alexei Navalny (1)

Sergey Chemezov (1)

Sebastian Vettel (1)

Nikolai Nikiforov (1)

Mikhail Khodorkovsky (1)

Herman Klimenko (1)

Maria Zakharova (1)

Yakov Yermakov (1)

Anton Danilov (1)

Aimone di Savoia Aosta (1)

Natalia Kasperskaya (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Open Russia (1)

Galina Abramova (1)

Will Putin (1)

Leonardo Pavoni (1)

Anna Bazarova (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Formula One (3)

Grand Prix (2)

Fashion Week (1)

Palace of Whitehall (1)

Yukos (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

InformationSecurity

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.