Sunday, April 30, 2017
Can Merkel press Saudi authorities on women's rights?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel landed in Saudi Arabia Sunday on a one-day official visit. She will hold talks with the Saudi leaders on the fight against the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) militant group as well as the conflict in Yemen. Trade and business ties will also feature in the discussion between German and Saudi officials.
deutschewelle-sw 1:23:00 PM CEST
