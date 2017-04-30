|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 30, 2017
|
|
Italy’s Renzi set to win Democratic Party election
|
ROME : Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is poised to win the leadership of Italy’s ruling Democratic Party (PD) in a primary election Sunday, propelling him back to the forefront of the national political scene. Renzi, 42, resigned as prime minister in December after Italians overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional referendum.
dailytimesPK 11:04:00 AM CEST
|
|
|