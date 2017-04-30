|English
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Police investigate kidnap after girl 13, runs off with boyfriend 19
Police are investigating the kidnapping of a minor after a 13-year-old Bulgarian girl ran away with her 19-year-old boyfriend, also Bulgarian. According to police, on Saturday the girl’s mother, a resident of Xylofagou, reported that her daughter had run away with the young man without her permission.
cyprus-mail 9:55:00 AM CEST
