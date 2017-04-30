|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 30, 2017
|
|
EXCLUSIVE: Pilatus Bank whistle-blower speaks to The Malta Independent on Sunday
|
The former Pilatus Bank employee turned whistle-blower, whose revelations have brought Malta to a standstill, has spoken with The Malta Independent on Sunday, giving a detailed account of her story to journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Russian woman, who volunteered herself to speak to inquiring....
MaltaIndipendent 5:58:00 AM CEST
|
|
|