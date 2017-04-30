Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 30, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Pilatus Bank whistle-blower speaks to The Malta Independent on Sunday

The former Pilatus Bank employee turned whistle-blower, whose revelations have brought Malta to a standstill, has spoken with The Malta Independent on Sunday, giving a detailed account of her story to journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Russian woman, who volunteered herself to speak to inquiring....

MaltaIndipendent 5:58:00 AM CEST

Eyesores

timesofmalta 7:51:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Joseph Muscat (1)

Daphne Caruana Galizia (2)

Pilatus Bank (1)

Glenn Bedingfield (1)

Torri San Tumas (1)

Aaron Bugeja (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Malta Independent (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.