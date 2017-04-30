Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Pope Francis concludes his trip to Egypt
CBSnews 1:32:00 AM CEST
Pope Francis prays for love and peace
ahram-weekly 5:18:00 AM CEST
Countries
United States (19)
Places
Rome(US)
Related People
Abdel Fattah (1)
Jesus Christ (1)
John Paul II (1)
Seth Doane (1)
Paul Church (1)
New Cairo (1)
Coptic Cathedral (1)
Other Names
Orthodox Church (3)
Catholic Church (2)
Al-Azhar (1)
Islamic State (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.