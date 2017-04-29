Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Buses left to burn as strike protests turn ugly

Thousands of protesters clashed with police in Brazil as a 24-hour general strike turned violent last night. At least eight buses were torched in Rio de Janeiro as riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters in attempts to quell anti-austerity demonstrations. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds Mario Tama/Getty.

thetimes 8:04:00 AM CEST

Clashes with police mar Brazil strike

taipeitimes 7:27:00 PM CEST

Buses torched, roads blocked, clashes during Brazil strike

iran-daily 4:54:00 PM CEST

Brazil gripped by first general strike in two decades

smh 8:42:00 AM CEST

Brazil protesters, police clash in first general strike in decades

vnexpress 3:40:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Brazil (23)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Michel Temer (4)

Alberto Santos-Dumont (2)

Fernando Henrique Cardoso (2)

Osmar Serraglio (1)

Dilma Rousseff (1)

Rio de Janeiro (6)

Marco Clemente (2)

Bernard Costa (1)

Petroleo Brasileiro (1)

Marcio de Freitas (1)

Sao Paulo (1)

Edgar Fernandes (1)

Fiat Chrysler (1)

Mario Tama (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

General Motors (3)

Mercedes-Benz (2)

Toyota Motor (1)

Chrysler Automobiles (1)

Getty Images (1)

Ford Motor Co (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.