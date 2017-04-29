|English
|
|
|
|
|
Saturday, April 29, 2017
|
|
Buses left to burn as strike protests turn ugly
|
Thousands of protesters clashed with police in Brazil as a 24-hour general strike turned violent last night. At least eight buses were torched in Rio de Janeiro as riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters in attempts to quell anti-austerity demonstrations. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds Mario Tama/Getty.
thetimes 8:04:00 AM CEST
|
|
|