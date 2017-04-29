Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, April 29, 2017
Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann waiting to see if they qualify for the Champions League
themirror 11:52:00 PM CEST
Sunderland relegated, Vardy makes Leicester safe
afp-english 7:03:00 PM CEST
Countries
United Kingdom (15)
Places
Sunderland(GB)
Southampton(GB)
London(GB)
Swansea(GB)
Burnley(GB)
Bournemouth(GB)
Related People
John O'Shea (1)
Jamie Vardy (2)
Eldin Jakupovic (1)
Craig Shakespeare (1)
Marco Silva (1)
Maya Yoshida (1)
Leicester City (1)
Eddie Howe (1)
Ryan Fraser (1)
Stoke City (1)
Other Names
Premier League (2)
White Hart Lane (1)
Tottenham Hotspur (1)
Manchester United (1)
Europa League (1)
West Ham United (1)
Crystal Palace (1)
West Bromwich Albion (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.