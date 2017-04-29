Main Menu

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Lysenko: Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, six wounded on Friday in ATO zone

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed, six were wounded in the Anti-Terrorist Operation zone on Friday, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, said. “As a result of active hostilities, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and six others were wounded,” he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

kyivpost 3:11:00 PM CEST

UNIAN: Defense Ministry reports 2 Ukrainian soldiers killed, 6 wounded over last 24 hours

kyivpost 1:41:00 PM CEST

Xinhua: Dovgan says Ukraine expects new infrastructure projects from Belt and Road forum

kyivpost 9:55:00 AM CEST

One LPR servicemen killed, one more wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops

itartass_en 8:37:00 PM CEST

Ukraine (14)

Luhans'k(UA)

Kyiv(UA)

Andrei Marochko (1)

One Serviceman (1)

Andriy Lysenko (1)

Viktor Dovgan (1)

Contact Group (3)

Xinhua News Agency (1)

Conflict

