Saturday, April 29, 2017
Lysenko: Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, six wounded on Friday in ATO zone
Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed, six were wounded in the Anti-Terrorist Operation zone on Friday, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, said. “As a result of active hostilities, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and six others were wounded,” he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.
kyivpost 3:11:00 PM CEST
