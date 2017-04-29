Sebastian Vettel headed Kimi Raikkonen as Ferrari locked out the front row at the Russian Grand Prix. Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth. Hamilton is having a tricky weekend - he was more than 0.4secs down on his team-mate while less than 0.1secs separated Vettel, Raikkonen and Bottas. bbc 5:35:00 PM CEST