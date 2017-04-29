|English
Saturday, April 29, 2017
How Pak media reacted to steel magnate Sajjan Jindal’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif
Indian business magnate Sajjan Jindal’s surprise meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has triggered intense speculation across the border, with the Pakistani media reporting that it could have been part of back channel contacts aimed at reviving the stalled bilateral dialogue.
HindustanTimes 5:58:00 AM CEST
