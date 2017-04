Former world number one Maria Sharapova crashed out of the Stuttgart Grand Prix semifinal in her first event back after a 15-month doping suspension, losing to France's Kristina Mladenovic 3-6 7-5 6-4 on Saturday. Wildcard entrant Sharapova, a five-time grand-slam winner, squandered a 6-3 2-0 lead.... Hindu 9:52:00 PM CEST