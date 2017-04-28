Main Menu

Friday, April 28, 2017

U.S. economy expands at slowest pace in Q1 since 2014

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. economy grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, sharply lower than the 2.1 percent growth in the previous quarter, according to the advance estimate released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The growth was the weakest quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2014.

xinhuanet_en 6:29:00 PM CEST

US growth hits 3-year low at 0.7% in Trump's 1st quarter

afp-english 3:32:00 PM CEST

