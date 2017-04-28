|English
Friday, April 28, 2017
Fifth person dies after Stockholm truck attack
Breaking news. (photo credit:JPOST STAFF) The death toll from the truck attack in Stockholm earlier this month rose to five on Friday after a woman died from her injuries in hospital, police said. In a statement, police said that a woman of around 60, who had been treated in an hospital in southern Sweden, died on the morning of April 28.
jpost 11:18:00 AM CEST
