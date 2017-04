Zuma to lead SA delegation at World Economic Forum Pretoria – President Jacob Zuma will lead the South African delegation to the World Economic Forum in Africa at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre next week, the Presidency has confirmed. The summit under the theme “Achieving inclusive growth: responsive and responsible.... iol 4:08:00 PM CEST Channel24.co.za | The Lumineers’ Jeremiah Fraites tells us about meeting Obama and exploring SA! news24 10:24:00 AM CEST