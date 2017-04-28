Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, April 28, 2017

Huawei Spain joins Spanish confederation of business organizations

MADRID — China's telecoms giant's branch in Spain, Huawei Spain, joined the employers' organization, the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), it was reported Thursday. Huawei Spain CEO Tony Jin Yong and the president of the CEOE Joan Rosell signed an accord to this effect here,....

chinadaily 6:06:00 AM CEST

WATCH: A tour of the Madrid street art scene

ABCnews 9:32:00 PM CEST

Football: Sevilla close in on Champions League return

channelnewsasia 1:02:00 AM CEST

Suspect jihadists admit being at Brussels airport during attack

afp-english 4:35:00 AM CEST

Two suspects detained in Spain admit they were at scene of Brussels attack

xinhuanet_en 2:39:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Spain (9)

Flag
France (5)

Flag
Belgium (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Seville(ES)

Eibar(ES)

Barcelona(ES)

Paris(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Iago Aspas (1)

Samir Nasri (1)

Joan Rosell (1)

Pablo Hernandez (1)

Tony Jin Yong (2)

Wissam Ben Yedder (2)

Huawei Spain (2)

Joaquin Correa (1)

Aicha El Hammar Castano (1)

National Court (1)

Youssef Ben Hammou (1)

Mohamed Lamsalak (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Atlético de Madrid (1)

Celta Vigo (1)

Brussels Airport (1)

Champions-League (1)

ABC News (1)

Real Sociedad (1)

Islamic State (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.