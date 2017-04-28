|English
Daily News Analysis
Friday, April 28, 2017
Huawei Spain joins Spanish confederation of business organizations
MADRID — China's telecoms giant's branch in Spain, Huawei Spain, joined the employers' organization, the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), it was reported Thursday. Huawei Spain CEO Tony Jin Yong and the president of the CEOE Joan Rosell signed an accord to this effect here,....
chinadaily 6:06:00 AM CEST
