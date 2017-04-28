Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, April 28, 2017

Japan gets good news as Sony predicts profit surge, Sharp cuts losses

Sony Corp said on Friday it expects operating profit to rise 73.2% in the year through March 2018, while Sharp Corp. reported a lower than expected loss in the year just ended as new owner Foxconn cut costs. Sony’s outlook is helped by the reopening of an image sensor factory in southern Japan that was damaged in an earthquake.

asiatimes 9:26:00 AM CEST

Sony sees net profit more than tripling in current year

afp-english 9:09:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Sony Corporation (3)

The Thomson Corporation (1)

Sharp Corp (1)

Sony Corp (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.