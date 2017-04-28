|English
Friday, April 28, 2017
Japan gets good news as Sony predicts profit surge, Sharp cuts losses
Sony Corp said on Friday it expects operating profit to rise 73.2% in the year through March 2018, while Sharp Corp. reported a lower than expected loss in the year just ended as new owner Foxconn cut costs. Sony’s outlook is helped by the reopening of an image sensor factory in southern Japan that was damaged in an earthquake.
asiatimes 9:26:00 AM CEST
