Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, April 28, 2017

Makers of Trojan condoms unveiling ambitious campaign aimed at women

The marketing for XOXO is also intended to convey a sense of shared responsibility when it comes to safe sex. The ads, made by the Joey Co., feature couples kissing intimately on doorsteps and a pier, along with a female voice-over. But it is a perilous time for brands, in which social media outrage can be prompted with one misstep.

TorontoStar 3:42:00 PM CEST

LA police union alleges mayor's budget 'shenanigans' would reduce officers on streets

dailynews 8:29:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Charlie Beck (1)

Heidi Sieck (1)

Bruce Weiss (1)

Mitch Englander (1)

Robert Harris (1)

Naomi Wolf (1)

Matt Szabo (1)

George Kivork (1)

Eric Garcetti (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

City Council (3)

Indiana University (1)

Daily News (1)

Pepsi Cola (1)

Planned Parenthood (1)

Los Angeles Police (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.