Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, April 28, 2017

Trump says major conflict with N.Korea possible

Trump said North Korea was his biggest global challenge US President Donald Trump has said a major conflict with North Korea is possible in the stand off over its nuclear and missile programs, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute. "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea.

RTERadio 4:58:00 AM CEST

Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

ngrguardiannews 8:45:00 AM CEST

Eye Opener: Trump says "major conflict" with North Korea is possible

CBSnews 1:22:00 PM CEST

Asian stocks lower as North Korea jitters flare

ABCnews 6:43:00 AM CEST

Trump: US could have 'major, major conflict' with North Korea – video

guardian 8:50:00 PM CEST

First-ever U.N. expert allowed in North Korea for investigation

sundaytimes 5:20:00 AM CEST

U.S. House may vote within days on tighter North Korea sanctions

news-yahoo 5:31:00 PM CEST

US presses China in North Korea sanctions drive

afp-english 10:46:00 PM CEST

US says failure to act on North Korea could lead to ‘catastrophic consequences’

HindustanTimes 7:27:00 PM CEST

China won't confirm US claim of new pressure on North Korea

AP 10:45:00 AM CEST

Trump says ‘major, major’ conflict with N Korea possible, but wants diplomacy Apr 28, 2017 08:41 IST

HindustanTimes 6:07:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (12)

Flag
China (8)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (7)

Flag
United States (7)

Flag
Japan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Peking(CN)

Seoul(KR)

Tokyo(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (8)

Wang Yi (2)

Kim Jong-un (2)

Xi Jinping (2)

James Dalgleish (1)

Tsai Ing-wen (1)

Marine Le Pen (1)

Harry Harris (1)

Emmanuel Macron (1)

Fumio Kishida (1)

Kim Jong Il (1)

Ed Royce (1)

Mario Draghi (1)

North Korea (49)

Rex Tillerson (8)

United States (3)

Gennady Gatilov (2)

Patricia Zengerle (2)

Foreign Affairs (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Geng Shuang (1)

Catalina Devandas-Aguilar (1)

Margaret Yang (1)

South Korea (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

UN Security Council (7)

White House (2)

Oval Office (2)

European Central Bank (2)

European Union (2)

House of Representatives (1)

New York Mercantile Exchange (1)

Human Rights Council (1)

United Nations (1)

News Agency (1)

Islamic State (1)

Shanghai Composite Index (1)

Pacific Command (1)

Dow Jones (1)

Free Trade Agreement (1)

Wall Street (1)

Fox News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

SecurityCouncil

JRCSafeguards

JRCNuclearSecurity

UNbodies

Security

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.