Friday, April 28, 2017
Trump says major conflict with N.Korea possible
Trump said North Korea was his biggest global challenge US President Donald Trump has said a major conflict with North Korea is possible in the stand off over its nuclear and missile programs, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute. "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea.
RTERadio 4:58:00 AM CEST
