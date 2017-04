Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and has elected to bowl first against Delhi Daredevils in Kolkata on Friday. KKR made two changes bringing in Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Jackson in place of Darren Bravo and Piyush Chawla. Delhi Daredevils brings in Ankit Bawne in place of Aditya Tare. Hindu 12:37:00 PM CEST