South-east Asian militant group Jemaah Islamiyah regaining strength: Think-tank JAKARTA — South-east Asian militant group Jemaah Islamiyah, blamed for major attacks including the 2002 Bali bombings, has regained strength in Indonesia and could spawn a new generation of extremists, a leading security think-tank warned Thursday (April 27). todayonline 2:55:00 PM CEST Academia Taufans Victor Works at the Fiscal Policy Agency of the Indonesian Finance Ministry Will Indonesia fall into middle-income trap? JakartaPost 6:57:00 AM CEST