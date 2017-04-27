Main Menu

Thursday, April 27, 2017

12:38 Sharapova Reaches Quarterfinals After 2nd Win Since Return

Stuttgart,Germany,Apr 27 (Prensa Latina) Maria Sharapova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Ekaterina Makarova 7-5, 6-1 today. In her second match after a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova hit nine aces and held serve throughout. She converted three of her four break points.

plenglish 7:22:00 PM CEST

Tennis 'I'm way above' Bouchard 'cheat' blast, says... Sharapova will learn on May 16 whether she will receive a wildcard... READ MORE

khaleejtimes 8:09:00 PM CEST

