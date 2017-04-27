|English
Thursday, April 27, 2017
12:38 Sharapova Reaches Quarterfinals After 2nd Win Since Return
Stuttgart,Germany,Apr 27 (Prensa Latina) Maria Sharapova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Ekaterina Makarova 7-5, 6-1 today. In her second match after a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova hit nine aces and held serve throughout. She converted three of her four break points.
plenglish 7:22:00 PM CEST
