Thursday, April 27, 2017

Venezuela to quit OAS regional bloc: government

Caracas (AFP) - Venezuela said Wednesday it was quitting the Organization of American States in anger at pressure from the bloc over the government's handling of a violent political crisis. Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the government would launch a two-year process to pull out of the Washington-based regional diplomatic grouping.

news-yahoo 7:40:00 PM CEST

Opposition supporters take part in protest in Venezuela

sinacom 8:05:00 AM CEST

Venezuela to withdraw from OAS, denounces campaign by Washington

reuters 2:03:00 AM CEST

Venezuela (22)

United States (10)

China (6)

Caracas(VE)

Washington(US)

Brazil(US)

Nicolas Maduro (4)

Luis Almagro (2)

Brian Ellsworth (1)

Delcy Rodriguez (3)

Peter Cooney (1)

Organización de Estados Americanos (4)

Socialist Party (1)

OPEC (1)

