|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, April 27, 2017
|
|
Venezuela to quit OAS regional bloc: government
|
Caracas (AFP) - Venezuela said Wednesday it was quitting the Organization of American States in anger at pressure from the bloc over the government's handling of a violent political crisis. Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the government would launch a two-year process to pull out of the Washington-based regional diplomatic grouping.
news-yahoo 7:40:00 PM CEST
|
|
|