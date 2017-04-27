Venezuela to quit OAS regional bloc: government Caracas (AFP) - Venezuela said Wednesday it was quitting the Organization of American States in anger at pressure from the bloc over the government's handling of a violent political crisis. Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the government would launch a two-year process to pull out of the Washington-based regional diplomatic grouping. news-yahoo 7:40:00 PM CEST Opposition supporters take part in protest in Venezuela sinacom 8:05:00 AM CEST Venezuela to withdraw from OAS, denounces campaign by Washington reuters 2:03:00 AM CEST