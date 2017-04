MCD polls: Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP councillors, warns them about BJP, says keep recording devices on at all times Kejriwal asked the councillors to work with the MLAs of the state for the betterment of the public. (IE) Following Aam Aadmi Party ’s huge loss in the MCD polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the elected AAP councillors at a meeting. financialexpress 1:24:00 PM CEST BJP will offer you money, don’t desert the ‘sacred’ party: Kejriwal appeals to AAP’s MCD councillors HindustanTimes 2:01:00 PM CEST