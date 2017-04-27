|English
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Man found with knives near UK parliament sparks security alert
A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after being found with knives in Westminster. Police say the man was detained after a ‘stop and search’ which officers say was part of an “ongoing operation”. The arrest took place on Whitehall, the street which connects government departments and the....
euronews-en 6:08:00 PM CEST
