Thursday, April 27, 2017

Man found with knives near UK parliament sparks security alert

A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after being found with knives in Westminster. Police say the man was detained after a ‘stop and search’ which officers say was part of an “ongoing operation”. The arrest took place on Whitehall, the street which connects government departments and the....

euronews-en 6:08:00 PM CEST

British police say man arrested in incident on Whitehall, central London

straitstimesSG 4:13:00 PM CEST

Man Arrested in London on Suspicion of Terrorism

voanews 5:57:00 PM CEST

London police arrest ‘terror act’ knifeman by parliament

middle-east-online_en 5:42:00 PM CEST

UK police arrest man with knives on suspicion of terrorism

AP 4:51:00 PM CEST

Flag
United States (6)

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Westminster(US)

Theresa May (2)

Gabrielle Hennessy (1)

London Met Police (1)

David Wisniowski (1)

London Underground (1)

Khalid Masood (1)

Palace of Whitehall (3)

Scotland Yard (3)

Downing Street (3)

Metropolitan Police (2)

