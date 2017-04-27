|English
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Russian mafia groups reportedly operate in Europe on behalf of the Kremlin
As tension between Moscow and the West was on the rise following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin was steadily looking for instruments to wield its political influence abroad. In addition to the work of its security services, Moscow employed Russian-speaking organized crime....
deutschewelle-sw 10:34:00 PM CEST
