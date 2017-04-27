Main Menu

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Russian mafia groups reportedly operate in Europe on behalf of the Kremlin

As tension between Moscow and the West was on the rise following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin was steadily looking for instruments to wield its political influence abroad. In addition to the work of its security services, Moscow employed Russian-speaking organized crime....

deutschewelle-sw 10:34:00 PM CEST

Putin urges Russian navy to prioritize nuclear force buildup

chinadaily 5:22:00 AM CEST

Election meddling may continue if U.S. doesn't retaliate against Russia: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

washtimes 11:19:00 PM CEST

Putin And Japan's Abe Discuss Island Dispute, Korea Tensions

rferl 3:37:00 PM CEST

Spotlight: Pace of Japan, Russia economic cooperation on disputed isles largely down to broader geopolitics

xinhuanet_en 11:47:00 AM CEST

Putin, Abe promise cooperation amid Russia-Japan territorial disputes

xinhuanet_en 10:18:00 PM CEST

