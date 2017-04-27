|English
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Turkish referendum on Erdogan powers passed by 51.4 per cent – final figures
Final results from Turkey’s referendum on expanding President Tayyip Erdogan’s powers showed 51.4 per cent support for the “Yes” vote to approve the sweeping constitutional changes, the High Electoral Board said on Thursday. The results, which matched the preliminary figures released in the hours....
cyprus-mail 8:55:00 PM CEST
