Cyprus police: Norwegian sought in daughter's kidnapping Yahoo!-ABC News Network © 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. Cyprus police: Norwegian sought in daughter's kidnapping. A Cyprus police spokesman says an arrest warrant has been issued for the Norwegian father of a 4-year-old girl who was snatched outside a Nicosia daycare. ABCnews 5:15:00 PM CEST kaitanou: 'While any sober analysis of the Cyprus peace process will yield that the real r... cyprusweekly 5:34:00 AM CEST