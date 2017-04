Fire drill held on National Disaster Preparedness Day in Indonesia Rescue members participate in a drill held by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) during National Disaster Preparedness Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. April 26, 2017. National Disaster Preparedness Day is commemorated every April 26 in Indonesia. xinhuanet_en 10:18:00 AM CEST Spotted: CMA CGM Otello Becomes Largest Boxship to Call Indonesia worldmaritimenews 11:21:00 AM CEST

Countries Indonesia (4) Places Jakarta(ID) Related People National Disaster Preparedness Day (1) Jean-Yves Duval (1) Pelabuhan Indonesia II (1) Image Courtesy (1) Other Names Alerts