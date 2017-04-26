Main Menu

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Beijing launches first Chinese-made aircraft carrier

BEIJING China launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own on Wednesday, in a demonstration of the growing technical sophistication of its defense industries and determination to safeguard its maritime territorial claims and crucial trade routes. The 50,000-ton carrier left its berth just after 9 a.

washtimes 5:39:00 AM CEST

Mainland confirms return of citizen who deserted Taiwan tour group

peopledaily 11:03:00 AM CEST

China moves to deleverage without destabilizing growth

chinadaily 8:48:00 AM CEST

South-east Asian leaders to avoid direct China criticism

todayonline 12:49:00 PM CEST

Asean to take soft stance on South China Sea disputes: Report

todayonline 5:28:00 PM CEST

China Southern Airlines to buy 20 Airbus jets for close to $6 billion

economictimes 2:18:00 PM CEST

Taiwan president faces more grief from US than China

business-times 12:03:00 AM CEST

China launches first domestically-built aircraft carrier

straitstimesSG 5:35:00 AM CEST

China launches first domestically built aircraft carrier: media

AsiaOne 8:21:00 AM CEST

China Focus: China should unswervingly press ahead with structural reform

peopledaily 3:27:00 AM CEST

