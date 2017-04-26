|English
Daily News Analysis
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A Tory-heavy watchdog just tore Theresa May's free schools project to bits
Spending on free schools has come under fire as ‘poor value for money’ by the government’s own financial watchdogs. The Department for Education is spending ‘well over the odds’ in its controversial bid to create 500 free schools, which are outside local authority control, but state-funded.
themirror 9:35:00 AM CEST
