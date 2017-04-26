|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
|
|
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Brexit vote gave UK 'peace of mind'
|
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara Credit: Reuters P resident Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Britain's vote to the leave the European Union had give the country "peace of mind" and that Turkey could reconsider its position on joining the bloc.
telegraph 5:43:00 AM CEST
|
|
|