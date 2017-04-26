Main Menu

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Brexit vote gave UK 'peace of mind'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara Credit: Reuters P resident Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Britain's vote to the leave the European Union had give the country "peace of mind" and that Turkey could reconsider its position on joining the bloc.

telegraph 5:43:00 AM CEST

Kurds denounce deadly Turkish air raid in northern Iraq

globalsecurity 5:40:00 AM CEST

Iran: Turkey’s air raid violates Iraq national sovereignty

iran-daily 5:18:00 PM CEST

Over 1,000 People Are Detained in Raids in Turkey

nytimes 11:25:00 PM CEST

Turkish opposition to appeal to European rights court over referendum

jpost 3:12:00 PM CEST

Turkish opposition to challenge referendum at European court

ynetnews 4:38:00 PM CEST

Turkey's opposition party to challenge referendum on presidential powers at European court

nzherald 3:28:00 PM CEST

Turkey detains 800 people over suspected links to US-based cleric

timesofindia 9:32:00 AM CEST

Turkey detains 800 people over suspected links to Fethullah Gulen

financialexpress 10:29:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Turkey (33)

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
Iraq (7)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ankara(TR)

Istanbul(TR)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (6)

Bashar Assad (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Fethullah Gulen (3)

Democratic Forces (2)

Suleyman Soylu (1)

Redur Xelil (1)

Selin Sayek Boke (1)

Bahram Qassemi (1)

Maine Le Pen (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Kurdistan Workers Party (10)

European Union (7)

Member States (2)

European Court of Human Rights (2)

Tautas Partija (2)

Anadolu Ajansi (1)

Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (1)

