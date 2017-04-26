|English
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Giant rabbit Simon dies on United Airlines flight from London to United States
London: A giant rabbit almost a metre long has died on a United Airlines flight from London, weeks after the airline faced a global backlash over its treatment of a passenger who was dragged from his seat. The 10-month old rabbit named Simon, who was tipped to become one of the world's largest....
smh 4:42:00 PM CEST
