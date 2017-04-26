Main Menu

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Clubs raided by HMRC, arrests made in tax probe

LONDON (Reuters) – English soccer clubs were raided early on Wednesday morning by tax officials as part of a wide-sweeping probe, with several men arrested for suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud. “180 HMRC officers have been deployed across the UK and France today,” a statement from the body responsible for UK tax collection said.

Football: UK, France launch major 'tax fraud' probe

West Ham United's London Stadium and training ground raided as part of tax fraud probe

