Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Clubs raided by HMRC, arrests made in tax probe
LONDON (Reuters) – English soccer clubs were raided early on Wednesday morning by tax officials as part of a wide-sweeping probe, with several men arrested for suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud. “180 HMRC officers have been deployed across the UK and France today,” a statement from the body responsible for UK tax collection said.
euronews-en 12:14:00 PM CEST
