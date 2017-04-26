Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

US moves anti-missile system to South Korea amid tensions with North

euronews-en 6:57:00 AM CEST

US missile equipment reaches site in SK

ChinaPost 6:44:00 PM CEST

Russia, China Criticize U.S. Over South Korea Deployment

rferl 12:31:00 PM CEST

China urges withdrawal of US missile defence system in South Korea

radioaustralia 2:52:00 PM CEST

Yonhap: US Begins Moving THAAD Missile Defense Into South Korea Site

voanews 12:07:00 AM CEST

South Korea installs parts of contentious US missile defense

expressindia 8:00:00 AM CEST

US Senators Attend White House Briefing on North Korea

voanews 10:51:00 PM CEST

White House briefs Senate amid scary moment with North Korea

AP 9:54:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (11)

Flag
United States (9)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (8)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Peking(CN)

Washington(US)

Moscow(US)

Seoul(KR)

Pyongyang(KP)

NKorea(KP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Kim Jong-un (8)

Donald Trump (4)

Shinzo Abe (2)

Harry Harris (2)

John McCain (2)

Chris Coons (2)

Wang Yi (1)

Lolita C. Baldor (1)

Dan Coats (1)

Xi Jinping (1)

Edith M. Lederer (1)

Joseph Dunford (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Susan Collins (1)

Sergei Lavrov (1)

Benjamin Cardin (1)

Park Geun-hye (1)

North Korea (33)

South Korea (11)

United States (4)

Geng Shuang (3)

Moon Jae-in (2)

Foreign Ministry (2)

Jeff Seldin (1)

Ira Mellman (1)

Kim Tong-Hyung (1)

Self Defense Forces (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Hyung-jin Kim (1)

Chris Bodeen (1)

Carl Vinson (1)

Richard Lardner (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Milena Djurdjic (1)

Park Kwang (1)

Matthew Lee (1)

Michael Bowman (1)

Jon Wolfsthal (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (4)

Armed Services Committee (4)

UN Security Council (2)

Xinhua News Agency (1)

United Nations (1)

Democratic Party (1)

Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1)

West Wing (1)

Indian Express (1)

Pacific Command (1)

Hyundai Motor (1)

The Pentagon (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.