Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Judge blocks Trump's order to cut sanctuary city funds

Donald Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration a cornerstone of his election campaign A US judge last night blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities, dealing another legal blow to the administration's efforts to toughen immigration enforcement.

New immigration ruling 'bananas' - White House

Judge Blocks Trump's Threat to Deny Funds to 'Sanctuary Cities'

Flag
United States (17)

Santa Clara(US)

New York City(US)

Seattle(US)

Boston(US)

Bill de Blasio (1)

Reince Priebus (1)

Jeff Sessions (1)

San Francisco (8)

Clara County (4)

San Francisco Bay Area (1)

William Orrick (1)

Los Angeles (1)

Chad Readler (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

Justice Department (3)

White House (1)

Homeland Security (1)

