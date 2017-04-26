|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
|
|
Judge blocks Trump's order to cut sanctuary city funds
|
Donald Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration a cornerstone of his election campaign A US judge last night blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities, dealing another legal blow to the administration's efforts to toughen immigration enforcement.
RTERadio 9:01:00 AM CEST
|
|
|