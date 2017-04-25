April 25 Dupont * Dupont reports first-quarter results * Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64 * Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.52 * Q1 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.5 billion * Dupont - expects first-half 2017 GAAP earnings per share of about $2. reuters 12:27:00 PM CEST