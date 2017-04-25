Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

BRIEF-Dupont Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64

April 25 Dupont * Dupont reports first-quarter results * Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64 * Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.52 * Q1 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.5 billion * Dupont - expects first-half 2017 GAAP earnings per share of about $2.

reuters 12:27:00 PM CEST

DuPont beats 1Q profit forecasts

theglobeandmail 12:36:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Earnings Report (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

The Thomson Corporation (1)

Wall Street (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Agriculture

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.