Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Turkish jets strike Kurdish fighters in Syria, Iraq's Sinjar

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT Turkish planes bombed Kurdish fighters in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria on Tuesday, killing at least 20 in a widening campaign against groups linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party. A Turkish military statement said around 70 militants were killed in the operations inside the two neighboring states.

reuters 10:42:00 PM CEST

Kurds denounce deadly Turkish air raid in northern Iraq

iran-daily 7:21:00 PM CEST

