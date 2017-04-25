|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
|
|
Turkish jets strike Kurdish fighters in Syria, Iraq's Sinjar
|
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT Turkish planes bombed Kurdish fighters in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria on Tuesday, killing at least 20 in a widening campaign against groups linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party. A Turkish military statement said around 70 militants were killed in the operations inside the two neighboring states.
reuters 10:42:00 PM CEST
|
|
|