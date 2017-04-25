Main Menu

Netanyahu snubs German minister over plan to meet rights groups

BERLIN/JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled talks on Tuesday with Germany's visiting foreign minister, snubbing Sigmar Gabriel over his decision to meet groups critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. The dispute threatened to widen a rift between Israel and Germany over the Palestinian issue.

reuters 8:08:00 PM CEST

Israeli premier cancels talks with German FM over activists meeting

iran-daily 5:38:00 PM CEST

Netanyahu cancels meeting with German minister after dispute

tribune 4:56:00 PM CEST

