Tuesday, April 25, 2017
|
|
Netanyahu snubs German minister over plan to meet rights groups
|
BERLIN/JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled talks on Tuesday with Germany's visiting foreign minister, snubbing Sigmar Gabriel over his decision to meet groups critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. The dispute threatened to widen a rift between Israel and Germany over the Palestinian issue.
reuters 8:08:00 PM CEST
