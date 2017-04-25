|English
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Nasdaq crosses 6,000 as healthy profits push stocks higher
Profits are climbing for companies, and so are their stock prices. More big businesses joined the earnings parade Tuesday, saying their profits were even bigger in the first three months of the year than analysts were expecting, including Caterpillar and McDonald's. The gains put U.S. indexes on track to add to their big gains from Monday.
latimes 6:17:00 PM CEST
