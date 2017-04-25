Main Menu

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Nasdaq crosses 6,000 as healthy profits push stocks higher

Profits are climbing for companies, and so are their stock prices. More big businesses joined the earnings parade Tuesday, saying their profits were even bigger in the first three months of the year than analysts were expecting, including Caterpillar and McDonald's. The gains put U.S. indexes on track to add to their big gains from Monday.

Strong company earnings reports boost US stocks US stocks saw a second straight day of strong gains, boosted by encouraging earnings reports from major firms including Caterpillar and McDonald's.

