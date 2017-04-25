|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
|
|
EU Parliament to begin process of lifting Le Pen immunity over misused funds
|
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament is expected to begin the process to lift the immunity of France’s far-right presidential challenger Marine Le Pen on Wednesday for her alleged misuse of European Union funds, parliament officials said. French judges have asked European lawmakers to remove....
euronews-en 8:38:00 PM CEST
|
|
|