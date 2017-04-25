Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

United flight to Texas makes 'harrowing' emergency landing

'It tipped one way and people on that side said the wing almost hit [the ground] and we were going hundreds of miles per hour at that point. 'The pilot corrected and the plane wobbled the other way and he just yanked it up and we went back up in the air. 'We all thought we were going to crash. We all thought we were going to die.

dailymail 2:35:00 PM CEST

United passenger was dragged off plane with ‘minimal but necessary force’: report

TorontoStar 8:10:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (7)

Flag
Costa Rica (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Houston(US)

Louisville(US)

Liberia(CR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Elaine Chao (1)

Richard Blumenthal (1)

Dick Durbin (1)

Charles Schumer (1)

Costa Rica (3)

Oscar Munoz (2)

Neal Dunn (1)

Thomas Demetrio (1)

David Dao (1)

Brian Schatz (1)

Maggie Hassan (1)

Ginger S. Evans (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Airlines (5)

Senate Commerce Committee (1)

Chicago Tribune (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.