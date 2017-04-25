|English
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United flight to Texas makes 'harrowing' emergency landing
|
'It tipped one way and people on that side said the wing almost hit [the ground] and we were going hundreds of miles per hour at that point. 'The pilot corrected and the plane wobbled the other way and he just yanked it up and we went back up in the air. 'We all thought we were going to crash. We all thought we were going to die.
dailymail 2:35:00 PM CEST
|
|
|